Magic: The Gathering's Murders at Karlov Manor: Release Dates, Prerelease Timeline, and More

Now that players of Magic: The Gathering have had a few weeks to get into their local game store and draft Lost Caverns of Ixalan, Wizards of the Coast already has its eyes set on the trading card game's next regular set. The first standard release of 2024 is Murders at Karlov Manor, following Alquist Proft and his team at the Ravnican Agency of Magicological Investigations as they solve a series of murders across Ravnica.

Tuesday, Wizards of the Coast officially unveiled the timeline for when Murders at Karlov Manor will be released, including the associated events with the set's release. In short, Karlov will be released on February 9, 2024 while stores can host prerelease events beginning on Friday, February 2nd.

Stores can then host Friday Night Magic and Karlov-based Commander Parties in the weeks after release before Store Championships can be held the week of March 2nd. Also of note is the introduction of Standard Showdown, a new event Wizards is introducing in an attempt to get more people playing what once was the game's flagship format.

Given the murder-mystery theme of Karlov Manor, there's also a promotion that will allow players to win prizes and rewards for solving the mystery at hand, though Wizards is playing coy about any further clues.

"As we follow Proft and company across Ravnica, players can solve a mystery all their own. Across Murders at Karlov Manor cards and products, you, too, can uncover clues to something bigger—with a final reward for the most assiduous of sleuths out there," the company says. "If solving a puzzle is for you, rest assured we won't give you any clues, but we do have one hint to offer first: you will begin your Murders at Karlov Manor puzzle journey with Prerelease events kicking off on February 2, 2024!"

The full timeline for Murders of Karlov Manor can be seen below:

Prerelease : February 2 – 8, 2024

: February 2 – 8, 2024 Release : February 9, 2024

: February 9, 2024 Open House : February 9 – 11, 2024

: February 9 – 11, 2024 Store Championship : March 2 – 10, 2024

: March 2 – 10, 2024 Commander Party : February 16 – 18, 2024

: February 16 – 18, 2024 Friday Night Magic : February 9 – March 28, 2024

: February 9 – March 28, 2024 Standard Showdown : February 12 – April 4, 2024

: February 12 – April 4, 2024 Ravnica: Clue Edition Release: February 24, 2024

Has Murders at Karlov Manor caught your eye yet? Which Magic: The Gathering release in 2024 excites you the most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!