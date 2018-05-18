Geek & Sundry Brings Back Spellslingers, A Crash Course on Magic: The Gathering

Geek & Sundry is bringing back its introductory course on Magic: The Gathering for a second season.

Earlier today, Geek & Sundry announced it would be teaming up with Wizards of the Coast to bring back its Spellslingers show for a new run. Hosted by gaming personality Sean “Day[9]” Plott, Spellslingers teaches viewers how to play Magic: The Gathering while bringing in guests to battle in exciting matches. To get fans ready for a second season, Geek & Sundry released a teaser, which can be viewed up above.

Magic: The Gathering was the first collectible card game and remains extremely popular to this day. The game is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and boasts a playerbase of 20 million players. The card game involves players taking the role of powerful wizards called planeswalkers who summon monsters from across different worlds to defeat their enemies.

Episodes will alternate between gameplay episodes and shows focused on teaching viewers the latest Magic: The Gathering tips and tricks. Spellslingers will use cards from the current Dominaria expansion along with the “Core Set 2019,” which won’t be released to the public until later this year. Each set not only features new monsters and deckbuilding options, but also tells a story of sorts through flavor text in the cards.

“Fans asked, we listened!We’re thrilled to work with Geek & Sundry to bring Spellslingers back for another season,” said Trick Jarrett, Global Content & Community Manager for Wizards of the Coast, in a press release.”Sean is the consummate host and does a superb job of engaging, entertaining and educating guests and the audience.We know current and future Magic: The Gathering players and fans will have a lot of fun watching Sean and his celebrity guests learn more about the game and we’re excited to kick things off with Dominaria.”

This season’s guests will include Ari Stidham (Scorpion), Clare Grant (Robot Chicken), Ashley Clements (The Lizzie Bennet Diaries), Christina Ochoa (Animal Kingdom), Kyle Hill (Because Science), and Steve Agee (New Girl).

New episodes of Spellslingers will air every Wednesday on Geek & Sundry’s YouTube channel.