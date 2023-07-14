Major Nelson Is Leaving Xbox After 20 Years

Larry 'Major Nelson' Hryb is leaving Xbox after 20 years at the company. Xbox is a company that is known for having a collection of faces that fans can recognize and interact with. The biggest one fans probably know of is Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox. He has a pretty charming personality and a fun stage presence that removes a lot of the slimy business-y side of an executive like that and focuses on fans first. He's pretty reachable on social media and is constantly doing on camera interviews, but there are many others who fans reach out to for Xbox-related conversations and questions. If you've been an Xbox player, you likely know the name or at the very least, the face of Major Nelson.

Larry Hryb AKA Major Nelson has been at Xbox for 20 years and has hosted numerous shows, events, and podcasts for the company in that time. He used to pop up all the time on the Xbox 360 dashboard with weekly shows promoting new games, updating fans on Xbox news, and so on. Sadly, Hryb has announced that his time at Xbox is coming to an end. Major Nelson will be no more at Xbox after two decades, he noted he is taking the next step in his career, but sees a bright future at Xbox. It's unclear if he will continue to be in the gaming industry or if he will be taking on a less public role. Phil Spencer and the official Xbox Twitter account also gave Major Nelson a kind farewell in their own posts.

"Larry, it has been awesome to work alongside you on this journey," said Spencer. "Thank you for being a friend, and for everything you've done for our Xbox community and team."

After 20 incredible years, I have decided to take a step back and work on the next chapter of my career. As I take a moment and think about all we have done together, I want to thank the millions of gamers around the world who have included me as part of their lives. (1/3) — Larry Hryb 💫✨ (@majornelson) July 14, 2023

Larry, it has been awesome to work alongside you on this journey. Thank you for being a friend, and for everything you’ve done for our Xbox community and team. https://t.co/TndPtMUxMK — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) July 14, 2023

Thank you for all the memories, Larry. You'll always be Major Nelson to us 💚 pic.twitter.com/1gbqnsVnoz — Xbox (@Xbox) July 14, 2023

As of right now, Major Nelson has confirmed that the Xbox podcast that he hosts is taking a break this summer. He noted it will return in a new format, but it's unclear what exactly that means right now. Either way, it does seem like Xbox will probably find someone to fill his shoes in the coming months.

What do you think of Major Nelson's departure from Xbox? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.