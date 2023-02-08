Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Reveals New Track and New Playable Characters

Over the last year, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has steadily added new content through the game's Booster Course Pass. Today, Nintendo revealed some of the new content coming in Wave 4. The next wave will drop in Spring 2023, and will feature a brand-new track based on Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island. Players can also look forward to the release of a new racer in the form of Birdo. Like Yoshi, Birdo will be playable in a number of different colors. In addition to her classic pink design, it looks like players will be able to select colors such as blue, yellow, orange, and red.

Each wave of the Booster Course Pass DLC consists of eight tracks, but Nintendo did not reveal which others players can expect to see in Wave 4. 24 new tracks will be added to the game throughout 2023, for a total of 48 tracks added to the game. The new content for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe can be acquired in two different ways: either through the Booster Course Pass (which costs $24.99 on the eShop), or it can be acquired as a perk through Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. The Expansion Pack costs $49.99 per year, but subscribers lose access to the Booster Course Pass if they switch back to the regular subscription plan, or if they cancel. As such, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe players have to decide which choice makes the most sense for them!

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the best-selling video games of all-time, having moved more than 50 million copies since releasing on Nintendo Switch back in 2017. While many fans have been wondering when Nintendo will actually release a new series entry, the Booster Course Pass has provided a great way to expand on the current game. In addition to new tracks like the one revealed today, the pass has featured tracks that were previously exclusive to the mobile game Mario Kart Tour.

Have you grabbed the Booster Course Pass yet for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? What do you think of today's reveals? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!