Beloved Dreamcast Game Leaked for Nintendo Switch

Update: The game has been officially confirmed! Samba de Amigo: Party Central will release this summer!

A new Nintendo Direct is set to take place later today, and viewers can likely look forward to a number of Nintendo Switch reveals. It seems one of those games has leaked early, as images of Samba de Amigo: Party Central have leaked online! The images were shared by @_Snoopytech_, alongside a plethora of information. This new iteration of the rhythm game will apparently feature 40 different songs, as well as minigames, unlockable costumes, and online features. The game will apparently launch on Switch on June 30th, and Sega is also planning post launch DLC tracks.

Images of the game can be found in the Tweets from @_snoopytech_ embedded below.

It's important to note that this information has not been confirmed by Sega just yet. From everything shown so far, this certainly looks legitimate, but readers should take this with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation. With the game apparently slated to appear during today's Nintendo Direct, fans of Samba de Amigo shouldn't have to wait too long to find out if this one is legit or not!

First released in arcades back in 1999, Samba de Amigo was ported to the Dreamcast in 2000, where it quickly gained a reputation as one of the system's most beloved games. While the game is closely associated with the platform, Samba de Amigo: Party Central will actually mark the second time the series has appeared on a Nintendo system. In 2007, Gearbox Software made a version for the Nintendo Wii. That version used the Wii Remotes in place of the game's maraca controllers, and the Switch Joy-Cons will likely fill a similar role in Party Central.

Samba de Amigo seems like a perfect fit for the Nintendo Switch platform! The system's huge player base and motion control options could help the series reach a wider audience than ever before. If the game proves successful, perhaps it could even lead to additional Dreamcast revivals, as well!

