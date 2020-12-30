Mario Kart Tour's New Year's Event Is Now Live

✖

More than a year after its release on mobile devices, Mario Kart Tour continues to add new content, this time in the form of the New Year's 2021 Tour in-game event. The event brings back Pauline (Party Time) and Toad (Party Time) as playable characters, while also adding the new Lakitu (Party Time) character, as well as a New Year's Kite Glider, and more! All in all, it seems like some fun new content for those looking to ring in the New Year with the game. And, with the content now live, players can take part ahead of actual New Year's Eve festivities!

A trailer for the new content can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Are you ready for the new year? It's time for the New Year's 2021 Tour! Start the tour off with some seven-colored fun on RMX Rainbow Road 2! Let's join the drivers and welcome the new year in #MarioKartTour. pic.twitter.com/3lMtNnlXKp — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) December 30, 2020

Mario Kart Tour received some very welcome improvements throughout 2020. Most notably, the game received the long-requested addition of a landscape mode, allowing players to enjoy the game with their mobile device held in a horizontal position. This was also accompanied by a different control method, as well.

It will be interesting to see how Nintendo supports Mario Kart Tour throughout 2021. The game has proven fairly successful for Nintendo, but the company's interest in mobile gaming seems to have waned, of late. That said, it seems that a lot of players are still having fun with Mario Kart Tour, and it's possible that the game could continue to see strong support. The Mario Kart brand remains a clear priority for Nintendo, as evidenced by the upcoming Mario Kart ride set to appear as part of the Super Nintendo World attraction in Universal Studios Japan. Mario Kart Tour allows players without access to a Nintendo Switch to enjoy the franchise, and that could encourage Nintendo to continue supporting it for the foreseeable future.

Mario Kart Tour is currently available on iOS and Android devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for Mario Kart Tour's New Year's Eve event? Are you still enjoying the mobile racing game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!