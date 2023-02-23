New Mario Movie Poster Features a Donkey Kong Country Cameo

Illumination Entertainment and Nintendo have revealed a new poster for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which once again puts Rainbow Road in the spotlight. Unlike the previous Rainbow Road poster, this one sees Mario, Toad, Cranky Kong, and Donkey Kong racing alongside Princess Peach. There are a lot of cool details on the poster, including a Blue Shell and a Bob-omb, but the most interesting element might be a small detail on Donkey Kong's kart. As noticed by GameXplain founder Andre Segers, there's a small hood ornament that appears to be Rambi the rhino from Donkey Kong Country!

The new poster can be found below.

(Photo: Universal)

Donkey Kong Country released for the Super Nintendo in 1994. The game rebooted Donkey Kong for a modern audience, introducing several new characters and concepts. Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong had several animal companions they could ride through stages, including Enguarde the swordfish, Rambi the rhino, and Winky the frog. The cameo by Rambi in that poster could just be an Easter egg for Donkey Kong Country fans, or it could be a hint at Illumination's plans following The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

In The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Donkey Kong is being voiced by Seth Rogen, while Cranky Kong is being voiced by Fred Armisen. Ever since the cast was revealed, rumors have circulated about a potential Donkey Kong spin-off movie; Rambi's cameo appearance could add some extra fuel to that fire! Of course, Universal Studios Japan is also adding a Donkey Kong Country expansion to Super Nintendo World, so it would make a lot of sense for Nintendo's king of swing to take the spotlight in an animated movie!

With The Super Mario Bros. Movie set to release on April 7th, we should have a lot more answers in the near future. It's a very safe bet that Universal and Nintendo have plans beyond this movie, should it prove successful enough. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

Did you catch this Rambi cameo? Would you like to see a Donkey Kong Country movie?