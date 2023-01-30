Donkey Kong Fans are Torn on Seth Rogen's First Super Mario Movie Lines

A new commercial for The Super Mario Bros. Movie released today, and while it did feature some previously seen footage, it also gave Nintendo fans some exciting new things to see. Not only does the commercial feature the debut of the Cat Mario power-up, it also features the first lines from Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong! Rogen's iconic laugh is on full display in the commercial, as he reacts to the appearance of the Cat Mario suit. After managing to compose himself, Donkey Kong switches back to business, as he tells Mario "now you die."

The commercial can be found in the Tweet below.

So far, fans seem pretty torn on Rogen's take! Many have reacted positively, though others feel that what's been showcased seems a bit too close to Rogen's natural voice. It's worth noting that Donkey Kong hasn't had much in the way of voice lines in video games, but he has been voiced in cartoons, including the '80s Saturday Supercade show, and in the '90s Donkey Kong Country animated series. Interestingly enough, his laugh in the Supercade series is actually pretty close to Rogen's! Fans can get a better listen when the movie releases on April 7th.

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Seth Rogen in The Super Mario Bros. Movie!