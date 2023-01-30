Donkey Kong Fans are Torn on Seth Rogen's First Super Mario Movie Lines
A new commercial for The Super Mario Bros. Movie released today, and while it did feature some previously seen footage, it also gave Nintendo fans some exciting new things to see. Not only does the commercial feature the debut of the Cat Mario power-up, it also features the first lines from Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong! Rogen's iconic laugh is on full display in the commercial, as he reacts to the appearance of the Cat Mario suit. After managing to compose himself, Donkey Kong switches back to business, as he tells Mario "now you die."
The commercial can be found in the Tweet below.
🐱#SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/GcgIPZyLV3— The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) January 29, 2023
So far, fans seem pretty torn on Rogen's take! Many have reacted positively, though others feel that what's been showcased seems a bit too close to Rogen's natural voice. It's worth noting that Donkey Kong hasn't had much in the way of voice lines in video games, but he has been voiced in cartoons, including the '80s Saturday Supercade show, and in the '90s Donkey Kong Country animated series. Interestingly enough, his laugh in the Supercade series is actually pretty close to Rogen's! Fans can get a better listen when the movie releases on April 7th.
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Seth Rogen in The Super Mario Bros. Movie!
Some fans really dig it...
SETH ROGEN SOUNDS AWESOME AS DONKEY KONG YES! THIS IS ALL I WANTED TO KNOW FOR SO LONG https://t.co/HvbWMGQ11h— ChristianSkywalker (@Chriskywalker04) January 29, 2023
...but others think it's a little too close to Rogen's natural voice.
That’s literally just Seth Rogen in a Donkey Kong suit.— Platinum Warpstar (@PlatWarpstar64) January 29, 2023
That laugh is iconic.
SETH ROGEN LAUGH DONKEY KONG YES DUDE YES— bleb 🐀 (@WatermelonBomb) January 29, 2023
The clip won some fans over.
Okay Seth Rogen Donkey Kong is not as bad as I thought— Snarko (@Snarketypes) January 29, 2023
Better than him just making noises!
I’m glad it’s confirmed Seth Rogen Donkey Kong talks this is so important— Roxy (@_ShariOfficial_) January 29, 2023
Is it better than Pratt's Mario?
As expected, I’m more on-board with Seth Rogan’s Donkey Kong than I am with Chris Pratt’s Mario lol— 💙Hero Of Light XIII💛 (@X234Kyle) January 29, 2023
The movie is looking pretty good at this point!
Mario movie's looking so good, even Seth Rogen seems fine in it— Felicia Rondo (@MsFeliciaRondo) January 30, 2023
Now, where's that Cranky Kong voice?!?
Now that we've heard Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong, all that's left for the cast now is to hear Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong and for Foreman Spike to appear.— Wario Bros. (@WarioBrose) January 29, 2023