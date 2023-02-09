New Mario Movie Poster Shows Off Rainbow Road

This week, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment have released a handful of new posters for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Another one dropped today, this one featuring Princess Peach on Rainbow Road. On the poster, Peach can be seen wearing the racing suit that debuted in Mario Kart 8. Rainbow Road has previously appeared in trailers for the movie, with several other characters seen driving. However, viewers that zoom in closely on the poster will notice that all of Peach's fellow racers this time are Kong characters! Donkey Kong and Cranky Kong aren't present, but we can see a number of other apes racing behind the princess.

The new poster can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Princess Peach is hitting the 🌈 road.#SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/1PM1yPbWh9 — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) February 9, 2023

It will be interesting to see if there's a narrative reason for the Kongs chasing after Princess Peach! In the film's second trailer, a number of Kongs can be seen in the audience when Mario faces off with DK. The poster would seem to suggest that the Kongs are after Peach, or she could be leading them in the fight against Bowser. The roles of Donkey Kong and Cranky Kong have been kept under wraps so far, but DK and Mario started as enemies in the original Donkey Kong arcade game. We know that Peach is training Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and the fight against Donkey Kong could just be a way to teach Mario how to use power-ups.

Of course, Rainbow Road should be quite familiar to fans of Mario Kart. Every installment of the series since Super Mario Kart has offered its own take on Rainbow Road, and it's always the final track in the game. Rainbow Road is one of the most iconic locations in all of the Mario franchise, so it's no surprise to see it featured in this adaptation. With The Super Mario Bros. Movie set to release on April 7th, there are still a ton of questions about how things will come together, but we should have a lot more answers in the coming months!

Are you looking forward to The Super Mario Bros. Movie? What do you think of this poster? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!