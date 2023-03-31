The Super Mario Bros. Movie Post-Credits Scene Teased by Chris Pratt

A post-credits scene for The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been teased by Mario actor Chris Pratt. Post-credit scenes are the norm these days, courtesy of Marvel. Although Marvel did not invent the post-credits scene, it certainly popularized it and gave it meaning. Previously, these scenes were used as gimmicks or gags at the end of a movie, like Ferris Bueller telling people the movie was over and they could go home now. Now, it's used to set up sequels, tease new characters, and leave fans with a lasting impression as they walk out of the theater. Even movies like Spider-Man: Far From Home had a pivotal plot twist in its post-credits scene, meaning those who left before the credits were totally over missed out on what the next film was going to be about.

With all of that said, if a movie is part of any kind of major franchise, you can likely expect it to have a post-credits scene and The Super Mario Bros. Movie does have one. Chris Pratt confirmed the post-credits scene in an interview with CBR and noted that it sets up what a potential sequel for the film could be about. Pratt even noted that he would be down to see an adaptation of Luigi's Mansion.

"Listen, at the end of the film, there's a post-credit sequence that gives you a taste of what the sequel could be about," said Pratt. "And that gets me very, very excited. There's been talk of Luigi's Mansion. That was a Gamecube game. I think that would be great."

Of course, we'll have to wait and see how the movie does before guaranteeing any kind of sequel, but it's likely it will make a ton of money and likely review fairly well just purely based on what has already been shown. Only time will tell what happens next, but if you are a fan, you may want to beware of spoilers. Spoilers for the film are already floating around, so shield your eyes!

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is out on April 5th.