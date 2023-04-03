Super Mario Movie Cast Plays Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in New Video

While the cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie seems to have a lot of passion for the series, not everyone is skilled at playing video games. In a new video hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, stars Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Charlie Day, and Seth Rogen competed in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch. Three of the four stars used their respective characters in the film, with Pratt as Mario, Day as Luigi, and Rogen as Donkey Kong. However, Jack Black selected Toadette, rather than Bowser. Black clearly had the most Mario Kart experience, as he swiftly defeated his in-game rivals!

The video can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

It’s all fun and games until someone gets hit by a green shell.#SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/KVNouGCJ3J — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) April 3, 2023

Mario Kart began as a spin-off from the main Mario franchise starting with 1992's Super Mario Kart. Over the last 31 years, the racing series has become a beloved staple of Nintendo's systems. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the single best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch, having sold more than 52 million copies worldwide. Unsurprisingly, Mario Kart will be represented in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, with special Kart designs created for the film, and a sequence that takes place on Rainbow Road, a famous location from the series.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to release on April 5th. The movie will act as an origin story of sorts, as plumbers Mario and Luigi find themselves transported from their home in Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom. After Luigi is kidnapped by Bowser, Mario must ally himself with Princess Peach, Toad, Donkey Kong, and more to save his brother. From everything shown thus far, the movie will pull from a number of elements of the Mario canon, including games like Super Mario 3D World, as well as cartoons like The Super Mario Bros. Super Show. It certainly looks like it will appeal to franchise fans old and young, and audiences won't have to wait much longer to see if it can stick the landing!

What do you think of this video promoting The Super Mario Bros. Movie? Are you excited for the film? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!