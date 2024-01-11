Mario vs. Donkey Kong Trailer Reveals New Worlds and More

On February 16th, Mario vs. Donkey Kong will be coming to Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo has revealed a new trailer along with new worlds that were not present in the original game. The new worlds in question include Merry Mini-Land and Slippery Summit. Merry Mini-Land is based on an amusement park, while Slippery Summit features a mountainous, ice-covered area. In addition to the new areas, players can also expect new play styles: Classic and Casual. Classic retains the same gameplay that was present in the original game, while Casual offers a simplified challenge for those with less puzzle-solving experience.

The new trailer for Mario vs. Donkey Kong can be found below.

The original Mario vs. Donkey Kong was released on Game Boy Advance in 2004. Mario vs. Donkey Kong reignited the rivalry between the two characters, pitting Mario against Donkey Kong in a series of puzzle stages. The plot revolves around Donkey Kong becoming obsessed with a series of toys known as Mini Marios. When the big ape discovers that they've sold out at the toy store, he breaks into the toy factory and swipes them, prompting Mario to go and get them back. Prior to the Switch remake, the game has never been ported, but it was followed by sequels on several Nintendo platforms, including DS and 3DS.

The Mario/Donkey Kong Rivalry

Mario and Donkey Kong first appeared together in the original Donkey Kong arcade game back in 1981. The two characters have taken different paths for Nintendo in the decades since. 1985's Super Mario Bros. on NES would make Mario a household name, while Donkey Kong played second banana for years after, only appearing in the occasional arcade throwback. In 1994, Rare's Donkey Kong Country changed DK's trajectory. The original character appeared in that game as a retired grump named Cranky Kong, while a new Donkey Kong became the main character of the series.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie played up on the history between Mario and Donkey Kong, with the two starting out as enemies early in the film, before becoming something resembling friends. Given that, the timing for the Mario vs. Donkey Kong couldn't be better, and should be the perfect thing for anyone that enjoyed seeing the rivalry between the two characters in the film.

The Future of Donkey Kong

While Donkey Kong is one of Nintendo's oldest icons, the character hasn't had much to do in the Nintendo Switch era. The Kong family has appeared in games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as well as remakes and ports like Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze and Mario vs. Donkey Kong. It's been several years since DK appeared in an original game of his own, but with a Donkey Kong Country section opening in Super Nintendo World Japan this year, it's possible the big ape could get a much bigger focus from Nintendo in the near future.

How do you feel about these new areas in Mario vs. Donkey Kong? Are you excited for the remake next month? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!