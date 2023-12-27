Super Nintendo World Donkey Kong Country Commercial Reveals New Details

In 2024, Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan will be getting a new section based on the Donkey Kong Country franchise. Universal offered a first look earlier this month, and now commercials have started to air in Japan. The new commercial is an interesting one, as it gives us a better look at the characters that will be highlighted, and the attractions that can be expected. The biggest attraction is based on the classic minecart stages that appeared in the original SNES games, and we can get a glimpse at the villain Tiki Tong from Donkey Kong Country Returns.

The new commercial can be found below.

In addition to the minecart ride, it appears there might be some kind of bongo game that will be connected to the park's Power-Up bands. Donkey Kong has had a long association with bongo drums, with the instrument playing a key role in games like Donkey Konga and Donkey Kong: Jungle Beat. In the Super Smash Bros. series, Donkey Kong's Final Smash features him using the bongo drums as a callback to those games.

Super Nintendo World Power-Up Bands

In Super Nintendo World, attendees can purchase Power-Up Bands, which allow them to earn digital coins, stamps, and keys by completing different missions around the park. Power-Up Bands based on various Nintendo characters have been released, and new designs based on Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong can be seen in the commercial above. In the main section of Super Nintendo World, earning at least three keys can unlock a confrontation with Bowser Jr. It's possible that confrontations with Tiki Tong or other members of the Tiki Tak Tribe can similarly be unlocked, but that's all just speculation for now!

Donkey Kong Country Characters

The Donkey Kong Country attraction will be opening in spring 2024, and next year happens to be the 30th anniversary of the original Donkey Kong Country video game. Donkey Kong Country rebooted the arcade franchise from the '80s; in that game, Mario's old nemesis became a retired old grump named Cranky Kong, while a younger DK took center stage. Developed by Rare, the SNES trilogy introduced a bunch of new members of the Kong family, including Diddy, Dixie, and Funky, as well as animal companions like Rambi and Squawks. All of those listed characters have appeared in advertising related to Super Nintendo World, and it will be interesting to see who else appears when the Donkey Kong Country section opens up!

One interesting decision about the park is the presence of the Tiki Tak Tribe. The villains did not appear in the original SNES trilogy; in those games, DK, Diddy and friends faced off with King K. Rool and the Kremlings. The Tiki Tak Tribe have only previously appeared in Donkey Kong Country Returns and the Mario Kart games. It's unclear why Nintendo and Universal chose to include them over the Kremlings or even the Snowmads, but they do seem to fit well with the park's aesthetic!

