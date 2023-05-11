Elon Musk Officially Stepping Down as Twitter CEO

Elon Musk has announced he is stepping down as Twitter CEO and has found his successor. Twitter is one of the biggest social media platforms out there and has been the center of a lot of controversy over the last year following Elon Musk's bid to purchase the company. The deal was completed in October 2022 after some legal drama ensued, resulting in some very fast changes. Elon Musk quickly fired a large portion of the company, announced you'd be able to purchase a blue checkmark and those who already had one would have it removed, amongst many other things. A lot of this didn't go over well with the public, though Elon Musk still has a very large and vocal group of supporters who have championed his vision for the platform.

With all of that said, at the end of last year, he confirmed he would soon step down from Twitter once he found a suitable replacement. Not much was said about that for quite a while afterwards until today. Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter that he has found his replacement and they'll start in six weeks. Musk didn't reveal who this CEO would be outside of the fact that they're a "she", but we won't have to wait long to find out. As for Musk, he will remain at the company in a different capacity. Elon Musk noted he will transition to "exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops." Only time will tell how much Musk will continue to dictate what the company does going forward, but it seems like he'll still have a lot of say in Twitter for the foreseeable future.

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!



My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

It's unclear what this CEO will do differently at Twitter. Elon Musk likely looked for someone with his same vision or one that he could agree with, so we probably shouldn't expect anything too radically different in terms of what changes will be made. However, this new CEO may operate more smoothly and less impulsively.

What do you think of Elon Musk stepping down from Twitter? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.