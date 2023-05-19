Ryan Reynolds Trolls Elon Musk Again With New Deepfake Aviation Gin Ad

There's a deepfake war taking place between Ryan Reynolds and Elon Musk. The former CEO of Twitter always seems to be in the middle of some new social media argument, though his most recent news was the announcement that he's stepping down as Twitter CEO, with Linda Yaccarino taking over that role. Musk can now put his attention and efforts into running Tesla, which was the focus of a user-created commercial that used deepfake technology to insert Ryan Reynolds promoting the self-driving vehicles. As with most deepfake videos, it's pretty creepy, but Reynolds also shot back with his own deepfake of Elon Musk in a hilarious retaliation.

The first deepfake came from Twitter user @meetRealKevin, who shared a video of Tesla's first ad featuring Ryan Reynolds. While there was interior footage of a Tesla driving the viewer around a city, Reynolds could be seen and heard saying, "How much do you think it would cost to own a car that's this fucking awesome?!" and "Whose balls do I have to fondle to get a Tesla instead of a shit Corolla?" Musk replied to the video with a simple, "Nice."

This prompted a response from Reynolds' Maximum Effort ad agency, which said, "Two can court disaster with this game!" We're then greeted by a deepfake of Elon Musk speaking glowingly about Reynolds' Aviation Gin.

Two can court disaster with this game! pic.twitter.com/0Hp43XU1wR — Maximum Effort (@MaximumEffort) May 18, 2023

Elon Musk Announces New Twitter CEO

Months after Twitter users voted to have Elon Musk step down from the company as CEO, he revealed that he had finally found a replacement for the position in Linda Yaccarino. Yaccarino most recently held the position of Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBCUniversal, a position which she resigned from. It would seem that a key component in finding a replacement would be to enlist new paths of revenue, with Yaccarino's experience in ad sales possibly bringing with it not only a surge in profits, but also a potential shift in the culture of the social media platform.

"I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!" Musk posted on Twitter. "[Yaccarino] will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app."

Musk's comments about the "everything app" are likely in regards to posts he recently shared in which he seemed to endorse the idea of integrating business elements into the platform, akin to LinkedIn, as well as potential dating elements.