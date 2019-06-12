Marvel Teases Hawkeye’s Inclusion in Avengers Game

The Marvel’s Avengers game from Square Enix has now been presented for the world to see, but Hawkeye wasn’t included in the ensemble of Earth’s mightiest heroes. You’ve got everyone from Iron Man to Black Widow involved with five main characters revealed so far, but there are no arrow-slinging Avengers among them. This led to the inevitable questions of where Hawkeye might be and why he wasn’t shown – or worst case scenario, isn’t in the game – but Marvel has now given Hawkeye fans at least some hope for his inclusion.

Marvel Games vice president and creative director Bill Rosemann is aware of the discussions about Hawkeye. It’d be hard not to know what people are talking about and asking about considering how swift and passionate the reactions were to Hawkeye not making his debut in the trailer above. As a response to these Hawkeye fans who are worrying about their hero, Rosemann said that Marvel hears them and to “stay tuned.” Rosemann added that the team loves Clint as well.

It’s a welcome teaser for Hawkeye fans, but it doesn’t answer any questions that might’ve come to mind based on the events from the trailer. Where is Hawkeye? Is Hawkeye dead? Has he had a falling out with the rest of the Avengers, especially since the heroes appear to be at odds with one another at certain points?

We’ve got a while before those questions will be answered since Marvel’s Avengers isn’t due to be released until March 15, 2020. There’s a beta that’ll come before that release date, though when it’ll be released is unknown. We do know that the beta will be coming to the PlayStation 4 first, though. Whether Hawkeye is in it or not, the official description from Marvel that’s provided below suggests that he won’t be featured quite as prominently as the other five Avengers.

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source,” the description reads. “The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

Marvel’s Avengers is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia platforms on May 15th.