Marvel Champions Adds Psylocke

Marvel Champions will add Psylocke as its next playable X-Men later this year. Fantasy Flight Games announced that Psylocke will be the first X-Force themed character to be added in a wave of standalone character decks, with a planned release of September 2023. Psylocke is described as a versatile character who can pull psionic ability cards from her discard and always has access to her signature psi-knife and psi-katana. Psylocke's pre-built deck comes with a Justice theme, adding characters like Captain Britain and Angel as allies.

Marvel Champions: The Card Game is a living card game in which players use a deck based around a specific hero and work with other heroes to defeat supervillains and thwart their schemes. Each scenario has different rules and circumstances, and players can choose to either use a pre-built Hero Deck or make a custom deck that uses a specific hero's cards along with cards from one of four distinct aspects.

Psylocke will be the first new Hero Deck released for Marvel Champions in several months, with the game taking a lengthy break from releasing any new cards over the spring and summer. However, Marvel Champions will release an X-Force themed campaign box in August, with a wave of new hero decks coming afterwards. By the time the X-Force characters are released, Marvel Champions will have featured the X-Men in nearly a year's worth of content.

Fantasy Flight Games is also working on releasing Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R., a new board game in which Marvel heroes work together to stop a global threat. The game seems to be a Marvel re-theme of Eldritch Horror, one of Fantasy Flight's popular horror games.