Disney Lorcana Reveals Foil Treatment for Cards

Disney Lorcana will use a "cold foil" treatment for its cards, with different patterns meant to match the actual backgrounds and layers of the cards. Today, Ravensburger showed off a first look at several new Disney Lorcana cards at GAMA Expo, providing attendees (and Lorcana enthusiasts) with a first look at a new Mickey Mouse card, the "Be My Guest" song card, and an Action card based off of Disney's Beauty & the Beast. More importantly, Ravensburger also revealed the standard foil treatment for the game's first set, which utilizes a "cold foil" style similar to Flesh & Blood's rarest cards. This style gives the card a more metallic sheen and utilizes a style that sees only certain parts of the card art foiled. This style provides a far different effect from the rainbow holofoil style typically seen in Magic: The Gathering and the Pokemon Trading Card Game. You can check out the foil style in the Illumiteers YouTube video down below:

Ravensburger previously revealed that any card in Disney Lorcana can have a foil treatment, regardless of their rarity. Packs will contain six common cards, three uncommon cards, a single card of rare, super rare or legendary rarity, and then a foil card of any rarity. It's unclear if certain cards (such as Legendary cards) will always have a foil treatment or if Disney Lorcana plans to include "Secret Rare" cards that use alternative art or other foil treatments.

The goal of every Disney Lorcana game is to collect 20 "Lore," which players collect by exerting their character cards on their turn. Characters collect lore equal to the number of lore symbols (diamond-shaped symbols) found on their card. However, exerted characters can also be "challenged" by opponent's characters, which causes both the challenged card and the challenging card to take damage. When a character takes damage that exceeds their "Willpower" (a stat represented by a number marked with a shield), they're banished from play. Notably, damage stacks over time and doesn't go away at the end of a turn, unlike Magic: The Gathering.

Anticipation for Disney Lorcana is running high ahead of the game's release in August. Many are wondering whether the game will attract a sizable enough following to challenge Magic and Pokemon for TCG supremacy due to its popular IP.