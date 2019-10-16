Marvel Champions Release Date Announced

Fantasy Flight Games and Marvel have teamed up for a brand new living card game in Marvel Champions, and now we finally know when the anticipated game will hit stores. Fantasy Flight announced the date on social media, writing “Attention, Avengers! The Marvel Champions Core Set will be available on November 1st!”. That’s right around the corner, so at least fans don’t have to wait too much longer to try it out. Marvel Champions’ core set will come with five heroes out of the box, including Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, She-Hulk, and Iron Man, who players will take control of as they look to stop Ultron, Rhino, Klaw, and more of Marvel’s villains from completing their latest schemes.

Marvel Champions is for 1 to 4 players, and each hero will not only come with their impressive abilities from the comics but also an alter-ego that players will need to use strategically throughout the game. Each alter-ego has their own unique skills that you’ll need to call on in your battles, but you can only flip that card over once per turn, so it’s on you to figure out what skills the situation calls for in the moment.

You’ll also have allies to call upon in battle and the villains come with henchmen of their own as well, so very quicly the battle will feature plenty of moving parts, and you’ll need to utilize all of your advantages to take the villains down.

“Iron Man and Black Panther team up to stop Rhino from rampaging through the streets of New York. Captain Marvel and Spider-Man battle Ultron as he threatens global annihilation. Do you have what it takes to join the ranks of these legendary heroes and become a champion?

Jump into the Marvel Universe with Marvel Champions: The Card Game, a cooperative Living Card Game® for one to four players!

Marvel Champions: The Card Game invites players embody iconic heroes from the Marvel Universe as they battle to stop infamous villains from enacting their devious schemes.

As a Living Card Game, Marvel Champions is supported with regular releases of new product, including new heroes and scenarios—check out the products section at the bottom of this page to see everything announced so far!”

Marvel Champions releases on November 1st.