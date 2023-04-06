Marvel Champions Will Add Second Wave of X-Men

Fantasy Flight Games has finally announced more Marvel Champions: The Card Game content. A new wave of Marvel Champions: The Card Game content will launch in August with "NeXt Evolution," a big box campaign set that adds a second X-Men themed campaign to the living card game. Players can use Cable and Domino to stop a series of foes that includes Mister Sinister, Juggernaut, and Stryfe. The set also includes a new kind of card – player side schemes, which grant players additional powers or bonuses when they're completed.

Marvel Champions: The Card Game is a living card game in which players use a deck based around a specific hero and work with other heroes to defeat supervillains and thwart their schemes. Each scenario has different rules and circumstances, and players can choose to either use a pre-built Hero Deck or make a custom deck that uses a specific hero's cards along with cards from one of four distinct aspects.

NeXt Evolution also kicks off a new content wave for Marvel Champions, which will include the addition of four X-Force characters as standalone Hero Packs. Silhouettes of the characters were provided, although their true identities are unclear. It seems certain that Deadpool will be one of the four given his immense popularity and connections to Cable.

Interestingly, this is the second consecutive wave of X-Men characters to be released for Marvel Champions, although there will be a lengthy delay in between releases. Fans were worried about the lack of any announcements of new content over the past few months, with Fantasy Flight only recently teasing the set. This will likely be the only new Marvel Champions content given the five month cycle of releases, although more info is likely to be announced later this year.