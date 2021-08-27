Watch: Marvel's Contest of Champions Teams Up With WWE's UpUpDownDown in Hilarious New Battle Challenge (Exclusive)

Marvel and WWE are the perfect partners, as both feature superhero feats on the page, in the movies, and in the ring, and now they're partnering up for a hilarious new fighting game tournament. Kabam and Marvel's Contest of Champions have teamed up with WWE and UpUpDownDown stars Adam Cole, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Nikki Cross, Tegan Nox, and Matthew Clement (formerly known as Tyler Breeze) to battle it out in Contest of Champions, and while the winners get bragging rights, those who lose have to endure one of three punishments. As you can imagine, chaos quickly ensues, and you can watch it all unfold in the video above.

Alongside the hilarious Champions throwdown above, fans can also get in on the fun. If you download the game before September 24th you can play the official UpUpDownDown Challenge, and you'll also receive Iceman, Spider-Man, or Human Torch for free.

Things kick off with Tegan vs Nikki, who each have to fight Iceman, and the loser will have to eat ice cream with their two front teeth. Watching Nikki go through all of the heroes and geek out is absolutely amazing, and she would end up roasting Iceman with Storm for a time of 27 seconds.

Tegan picked Red Guardian, and well, it didn't go as well, though she did defeat Iceman. Unfortunately, she didn't beat Nikki's time, and thus had to eat some ice cream with her front teeth. That wasn't all of the challenges though, as future battles included getting a bath with a water gun and a Jalapeno challenge for the final battle. As for future heroes, you can see the crew battle with Dr. Doom, Venom Howard the Duck, Wolverine, and more.

You can watch the whole battle in the video above, and you can find the official description for Marvel's Contest of Champions below,

"Captain America vs. Iron Man! Hulk vs. Wolverine! Spider-Man vs. Deadpool! The greatest battles in Marvel history are in your hands! The greedy Elder of the Universe known as The Collector has summoned you to a brawl of epic proportions against a line-up of vile villains including Thanos, Kang the Conqueror, and many more! Experience the ultimate free-to-play fighting game on your mobile device…Marvel Contest of Champions!"

Marvel's Contest of Champions is available for iOS and Android, and you can find more great UpUpDownDown content on their YouTube page.

What was your favorite moment of the tournament? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things gaming and WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!