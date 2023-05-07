Marvel: Crisis Protocol Reveals Cosmic Ghost Rider

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is turning to another modern day storyline for an upcoming miniature. Atomic Mass Games has officially revealed Cosmic Ghost Rider as its next miniature, which will be released in July 2023. According to the character's official description, Cosmic Ghost Rider has both high mobility and the ability to displace other characters. The new miniature is unique in that it's both the second miniature for Ghost Rider and for Frank Castle, marking the first time that a character has received a second miniature as an entirely different character.

Cosmic Ghost Rider first appeared in the Thanos comics series written by Donny Cates and illustrated by Geoff Shaw. This version of Frank Castle came from a universe where Thanos won and eliminated all life on Earth. Sent to hell, Castle took a deal with Mephisto to become Ghost Rider and get revenge on Thanos. Castle then received a power upgrade by becoming Galactus's herald, receiving the Power Cosmic and turning him into a cosmic-level threat. Eventually, Cosmic Ghost Rider made its way to the mainstream Marvel universe and has become a recurring character in other comics.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a miniatures skirmish game in which players control the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe while competing against another player. Players can use any configuration of heroes and villains, provided their team's total Threat Level is equal to or lower than the Threat Level of whatever scenario players choose to play through. Players usually build teams around a single affiliation, as some characters have Leadership abilities that are activated when a team of characters mostly belong to the same group.

Expect to see Cosmic Ghost Rider on the table in July. The character pack has a retail price of $44.99.