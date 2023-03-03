Marvel: Crisis Protocol Adds a New MODOK, Teases Squirrel Girl

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is giving a surprising character a new miniature and is teasing the introduction of another popular Marvel superhero. Atomic Mass Games has announced they are making a second M.O.D.O.K. miniature, called M.O.D.O.K., Scientist Supreme. No specific details were given about the new character, other than that it has "unforeseen methods to engage and disrupt their opponent." M.O.D.O.K joins a growing number of Marvel characters who have multiple versions within the game, either playing on different aspects of the characters (such as an Immortal Hulk with abilities that reference the iconic Al Ewing series) or giving them a notable power-up. You can check out a first look at the miniature below:

Atomic Mass Games also teased another popular Marvel character's addition to the game. During a stream this week, the studio responded to a fan asking about Squirrel Girl, stating that "If we do [release a Squirrel Girl miniature], we'll need to be quiet about it for about ten more days." Squirrel Girl was one of several characters included in a list allegedly being playtested for Marvel: Crisis Protocol.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a miniatures skirmish game in which players control the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe while competing against another player. Players can use any configuration of heroes and villains, provided their team's total Threat Level is equal to or lower than the Threat Level of whatever scenario players choose to play through. Players usually build teams around a single affiliation, as some characters have Leadership abilities that are activated when a team of characters mostly belong to the same group.

M.O.D.O.K. Scientist Supreme will be released for Marvel: Crisis Protocol in April.