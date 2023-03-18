Marvel: Crisis Protocol Officially Reveals Squirrel Girl and Gwenpool

Marvel: Crisis Protocol has officially revealed another pair of popular Marvel superheroes. This week, Atomic Mass Games officially revealed the Squirrel Girl and Gwenpool miniatures, which will be added via a Character Pack later this year. No details were revealed about what either character could do, but the listing for the pair's character pack describes the pair as "tank-busters" who can "bend the usual flow of gameplay" with their unique style of play. The characters are expected to be released in May of this year.

The characters will join a stacked line of recent releases, which include Beta Ray Bill and Ulik, Spider-Woman and Agent Venom, and Emma Frost and Psylocke. Also on the way are new miniatures for the Hulk and M.O.D.O.K., two characters released early in the game's release cycle. Several other characters also have duplicate miniatures, which come with different abilities and styles of play. While releases have slowed somewhat for Marvel: Crisis Protocol, the game still manages to release at least 1 Character Pack a month.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a miniatures skirmish game in which players control the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe while competing against another player. Players can use any configuration of heroes and villains, provided their team's total Threat Level is equal to or lower than the Threat Level of whatever scenario players choose to play through. Players usually build teams around a single affiliation, as some characters have Leadership abilities that are activated when a team of characters mostly belong to the same group.

Expect to see Squirrel Girl and Gwenpool in stores later this year. The core set of Marvel: Crisis Protocol and other Character Packs are available for sale now.