Two of Marvel and DC's Best Games are Now 90% Off

Over the years, there have been a lot of video games featuring Marvel and DC characters, and some are much better than others. With the holiday season quickly drawing to a close, two of the best Marvel and DC games are now on sale for 90% off. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 is currently just $2.99 (down from $29.99), while LEGO DC Super-Villains is a few dollars more at $5.99 (normally $59.99). Unfortunately, these prices only apply to the Nintendo Switch versions, but LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 can be snagged for $4.99 on Steam and PlayStation 4. LEGO DC Super-Villains is still full price on PlayStation and Xbox, but the Steam version is even cheaper than it is on Switch at just $3.99.

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 can be found on the Nintendo eShop right here, on the PlayStation Store right here, and on Steam right here.

LEGO DC Super-Villains can be found on the Nintendo eShop right here, on Steam right here.

Released in 2017, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 features a storyline centered around Kang the Conqueror. Two of Kang's best stories were written by Kurt Busiek, and WB Games made the brilliant choice of bringing Busiek back for the game. As a result, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 features numerous characters and plot threads from Avengers Forever and The Kang Dynasty. Those stories were published in the early 2000s, so newer characters like Gwenpool, Kamala Khan, and Spider-Man Noir now appear alongside Kang Dynasty characters such as Stingray, The Presence, and Torg.

LEGO DC Super-Villains released in 2018. As its name implies, the game puts players in control of various villains from the company's roster, including the Joker, Harley Quinn, Lex Luthor, and Deathstroke. Following the disappearance of the Justice League, the villains must band together to save the world from the Crime Syndicate. The game also centers around a new customizable character created by the player.

