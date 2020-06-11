Spider-Man: Miles Morales Features Comic-Accurate Abilities

✖

Today at the Playstation 5 preview event, Sony and Marvel revealed they will build on the massive success of 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man video game by releasing Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for the PS5! We already got an epic first trailer for Spider-Man: Miles Morales once again teased a unique combination of well-plotted comic book hero drama, as well as thrilling experience of seamless controlling the titular superhero. In the case of Miles Morales' Spider-Man, that also means some truly unique Marvel Comics powers, which will definitely be in the game!

The first big power we saw that is unique to Miles Morales is his signature Bio-Electrokinesis. That power allows Miles to control his body's electric current, including discharging it in one focused blast, known as his "venom strike" (or "venom blast"). Miles' ability to perform that move was a big part of the character's arc in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated film. Needless to say, a lot more fans now have a very personal connection to it as a result of the film - and from the way the game presents the venom strike in epic slow-motion, that reverence is fully understood.

The other big power that Marvel fans associate with Miles Morales' version of Spider-Man is his invisibility / active camouflage. Miles can perform a Predator-style bending of light-rays, in order to blend in with the surrounding environment. Again, the move was made into a pivotal plot-point of Miles story in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, so a lot of fans are going to really be excited about the idea of getting to create their own big moments of Miles dropping his cloak, beating down foes, and re-cloaking to maneuver away.

Marvel's Spider-Man really made a breakthrough by so seamlessly integrating the Spider-Man superhero experience into a video game controller format. By the end of the game, a player had leveled up power, gadgets, and move to a point where battling entire armies of bad guys was easy, using an entire array of flashy Spider-Man super-moves, in intuitive combinations. Adding Miles Morales' unique array of powers into that system of power-ups, is going to be an even bigger thrill, in a lot of ways.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be released holiday season 2020, alongside the PS5 launch (or soon thereafter). We don't yet know much about the story, but it will presumably pick up from the cliffhanger of the first game, where Miles Morales revealed his new superpowers to Peter Parker, and presumably got trained by him.

