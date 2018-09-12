‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Glitch Results in Hilarious Cannon-Ball Fail

Marvel’s Spider-Man continues to offer PlayStation 4 players a phenomenal open-world, Easter eggs galore, and a fantastic story. Still, it’s a video game which means it’s vulnerable to glitches. This canon ball bug however? It’s so good we hope it stays.

The combat mechanics, movement speeds, and overall gameplay is incredibly fluid in the latest PlayStation 4 exclusive but what’s not fluid is this wonky water aspect that one player uncovered and it’s too perfect not to share. Why cannonball into the water when you can cannonball onto the water? Spider-Man logic, apparently:

Cannonball! Water physics in #SpiderManPS4 are way too realistic 🌊 (via u/Stuf404) pic.twitter.com/ay1cZKVfX2 — FANDOM (@getFANDOM) September 10, 2018

The clip practically memes itself and the internet couldn’t help but to weigh in.

Spider-Man, Spider-Man, Rolls on water like Jesus can… Wait that doesn’t sound right. — Ares Lancaster (@what0080) September 11, 2018

It looks just like real life! The graphics in this game is spot on. — Acid (@holliolliboyd) September 10, 2018

WTF? It’s HYDRO-MAN! — BRIAN BONDURANT SHOW (@BON_COMICS) September 11, 2018

Evidently he’s the perfect person to go swimming with, no risk of drowning. And you don’t even need a DLC pack to experience Hydro-Man! Hilarious glitch aside, players can’t help but to keep sharing their amazing discoveries about the latest game. From Easter eggs with the freaking Beatles, to amazing suits to uncover, Marvel’s Spider-Man is the gift that keeps on giving.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is out now exclusively for the PlayStation 4. Critics and gamers alike are raving about the vast title, and for good reason! There’s so much to unlock through playing, so much to explore, and so many amazing easter eggs for a beloved franchise.

Our very own Matthew Hayes gave the Marvel game a perfect score and couldn’t sing its praises enough. You can check out the full review right here, as well as a small blurb below. You can also check out our Community Hub for all things Spider-Man 24/7!

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation. Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories,” Hayes wrote.

He added, “There’s so much more I want to tell you about this game. I want to assure you that the stealth missions will make your mouth go dry. I want to warn you about certain challenges. I want to admonish you to cherish your time with certain characters. There’s much more that I could say, but you don’t need any more persuasion. This is a genre-defining and generation-defining effort from Insomniac, Sony, and Marvel, and it’s one of the best Spider-Man stories ever told. Go play it. Go be great.”