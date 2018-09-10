Marvel’s Spider-Man: How to Unlock the ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Suit

Marvel’s Spider-Man players hoping to don the Tony Stark-crafted red and blues sported by the web-slinging superhero in Spider-Man: Homecoming can unlock the Marvel Cinematic Universe-inspired suit relatively early on in the just-released hit Playstation 4 game.

Officially dubbed the “Stark Suit” in-game, the suit — faithfully recreating the A.I.-powered, high-tech suit from the Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures production — is just one of more than 25 suits that can be unlocked and worn in Spider-Man, most of which boast their own features and associated suit abilities.

To suit up in the same costume made famous by Tom Holland in Captain America: Civil War and Homecoming, you’ll have to build your Spidey up to level 10, and redeem the suit with tokens won by completing various tasks — like beating Wilson Fisk-controlled enemy bases and putting a stop to various crimes throughout the city.

After reaching level 10, the Stark Suit can be unlocked with three crime tokens, one base token, and one research token.

The Stark Suit carries with it its own perk, the Spider-Bro, a handy drone that lends a sometimes much-needed assist by doling out a small burst of electricity to surrounding enemies — rendering bad guys inert by way of temporary paralysis.

Also available to players is the hand-crafted, low-tech crime-fighter suit — a simple red hood, basic goggles, a customized hoodie and blue sweats — first worn by the rookie superhero.

This suit becomes available to players once they collect all 55 of Peter Parker’s old backpacks, dispersed citywide. Each backpack gives you a token and ups your XP, in addition to unlocking a new memento from Parker’s past — everything from old cameras and basketball tickets to pieces of costumes belonging to Spider-Man’s rogues gallery are up for grabs.

A third Marvel Cinematic Universe suit — the Iron Spider, as sported in Avengers: Infinity War — is available in the game, complete with golden spider appendages. The suit was widely available as a pre-order bonus and can be unlocked by players who opted not to purchase the game before release date.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is now available exclusively for the PlayStation 4.