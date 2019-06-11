Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: Every New Villain Revealed in the E3 Trailer

Nintendo’s direct presentation during this year’s E3 event certainly exceeded the expectations of every fan watching online. There were no shortage of surprises, including the announcement of a Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel in development, as well as the introduction of Banjo-Kazooie to the roster of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. However, if you’re a big fan of the Marvel Comics characters, the part of the presentation that you cared about revolved around the soon-to-be-released Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order.

The direct unveiled a new trailer for Ultimate Alliance 3, showing off all sorts of gameplay, as well as even more new characters that can be utilized in the game. The X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Marvel Knights teams will be available as DLC for Ultimate Alliance, many of which were seen in action during the trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All that to say, the trailer wasn’t just about the heroes of Marvel that you can play as in the game. We finally got a look at a few more villains that will appear in Ultimate Alliance, in addition to Thanos, the Black Order, and Magneto.

There was a total of six new villains in this Ultimate Alliance trailer, and you can catch a glimpse of each one of them below.

Mysterio

There are a couple of major Spider-Man rogues coming to Ultimate Alliance 3, including the villain of the upcoming Marvel blockbuster, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In the film, he’ll be played by Jake Gyllenhaal, with a suit that looks surprisingly accurate to the comic and game versions of the character.

Doc Ock

You can’t talk about Spider-Man villains without mentioning Dr. Otto Octavius, better known as Doc Ock. The rogue has taken part in some of the best Spider-Man stories ever told on a screen, and now it appears he’s coming to Ultimate Alliance.

Fans will undoubtedly remember Octavius as portrayed by Alfred Molina in Spider-Man 2. However, he also played a major role in Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4. A different version of the character appeared in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, voiced by Kathryn Hahn.

M.O.D.O.K.

One of the most unique and absurd character designs in all of Marvel Comics, M.O.D.O.K. is a villain that’s hard for fans to forget. There’s no telling what kind of role he will play in Ultimate Alliance, but it’ll sure excite folks to see him on the roster.

This is an important time for the character. Not only is he going to appear in the new Ultimate Alliance, but he’s also set for a solo animated TV series on Hulu from Patton Oswalt.

Hela & Destroyer

There were multiple Thor villains in the new Ultimate Alliance trailer, with two of them working hand-in-hand.

Hela, the Goddess of Death, and Destroyer were both featured in the new footage. It’s worth noting that both of them have also appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Destroyer went after Chris Hemsworth in the original Thor film from 2011, while Cate Blanchett’s Hela was the main antagonist in Thor: Ragnarok.

Surtur

Hela wasn’t the only big villain to appear in Thor: Ragnarok. Surtur was first shown at the beginning of the film, holding Thor captive in chains. However, the God of Thunder brought Surtur out of the ground late in the movie to bring about the end of the realm.

After making waves in Ragnarok, Surtur is now set to appear in Ultimate Alliance 3.