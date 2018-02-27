Get the Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Two Pack On Steam/PC For a Great Price

Activision originally released the Marvel: Ultimate Alliance games for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Wii a few years back, but then the company decided to bring it back, this time for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, in an effort to wow comic book fans everywhere. And now, you can enjoy its full legacy on Steam for a great low price.

Head over to this page and you can pick up both Marvel: Ultimate Alliance games for just $23.99. If you prefer, you can also buy individual titles, either Marvel: Ultimate Alliance or Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2, for just $15.99 each.

Both games feature a cavalcade of Marvel heroes and villains to play as, along with a number of supervillains to go up against, and team-up efforts to put to good use in Alliance 2. Here’s the official description for both games, in case you missed them:

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance

Create an ultimate team from the largest Super Hero alliance ever as you engage in an epic quest to determine the fate of the Marvel Universe.



Control your own completely unique team by selecting from the largest roster of legendary Super Heroes ever assembled in one game.

Battle, team-up and interact with over 140 characters from the Marvel Universe and ultimately confront notorious villains.

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2

The Marvel Universe is being torn apart. The Superhuman Registration Act becomes law and Super Heroes must register as weapons of mass destruction, becoming licensed government agents.



Assemble your dream team from the Marvel Universe and select from over 24 playable characters, each with specialized powers.



Take full advantage of the Marvel Universe by playing Cooperative Mode with up to four friends, both online and offline

That’s a lot of great superhero action for a low price, and the games should be properly patched since their release, so they should run pretty smoothly on your PC. They’re a great excuse to get some friends together and play as some iconic favorites from the Marvel universe, including Deadpool and Black Panther, amongst dozens of others.

There’s no word on how long the sale’s going on, so check it out while you can!

The Marvel: Ultimate Alliance games are available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.