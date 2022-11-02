Marvel's Avengers Adds New Black Panther Comic Outfit

Over the last few months, Marvel's Avengers has released a number of new outfits based on designs from the comics. Developer Crystal Dynamics has added a mix of beloved and obscure costumes, some of which only appeared once or twice in the comics. The latest addition to the game falls in the latter category with a design based on T'Challa's appearance in Black Panther vol. 4 #19. The 2006 comic featured a Light Armor design used by the Panther in battle against Dr. Doom. The video game version is not a perfect replica of the Scot Eaton design, but the influence is clear.

The design was revealed by the game's official Twitter account, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

👑 Armor befitting only the King of Wakanda.



Black Panther's 'Light Armor' Outfit pounces into the Marketplace tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/O88k3MS4Sv — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) November 2, 2022

It's interesting to see how Crystal Dynamics continues to find more obscure designs to add to the game! With the exception of Kamala Khan, most of the playable characters in Marvel's Avengers have been around for several decades. In that time, these characters have seen a lot of costume revisions, some of which lasted for a bit, while others merely showed up in an issue or two. When video games like Marvel's Avengers add these types of costumes, it's a fun way of nodding at the history of these characters, and could inspire newcomers to seek out some back issues!

Of course, a lot of Marvel's Avengers fans would prefer to see more substantial content added to the game. Crystal Dynamics is still working on adding the Winter Soldier as the next playable character, but no release date has been announced, as of this writing. Hopefully, fans won't be kept waiting too much longer to see Bucky added, but until then they'll have to settle for the current playable roster!

Marvel's Avengers is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

