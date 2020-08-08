Marvel's Avengers Turns Black Widow Into Darth Maul and It's Awesome

✖

Marvel's Avengers is currently in beta on PlayStation 4, and while you can select from four different heroes in the beta, I've found myself constantly coming back to one hero in particular. That would be the best spy around Black Widow, and she is easily my favorite character in the game. That happens to be for several reasons, including a diverse move set, helpful team abilities, and that handy grappling hook, but it's her Ultimate Heroic that really seals the deal. Widow's Ultimate Heroic charges up her staff with red energy and surrounds her in a red energy aura as well, and gives you access to several new moves that utilize the staff's range and new power. To sum it up, Widow becomes Darth Maul, and you're going to have an absolute blast knocking everyone around like you have a double-sided lightsaber.

Your reach greatly extends thanks to the staff, and your hits are doing bonus damage as well, but it's the power move that really makes this move useful, as when you hit a strong attack you bring the staff down onto the ground, which creates a wave of energy that does nice damage over a larger area. If you're surrounded, this is money, giving you space to breathe either by knocking some back, stunning them a bit, or outright taking them down.

It's as close as you're going to get to a Star Wars Avengers game crossover, so make sure to try it out during the beta. You can see this move in action in our CB Plays video above, showing how much damage it can really do.

Now, that said, there are some other handy abilities for Widow to unlock throughout the beta, and the biggest recommends I have are to invest in moves after dodges (of which there are a few), as you'll be evading quite a bit as Widow. Also, buy the extended grappling hook ability and then invest in the High Impact and Automatic weapon abilities.

Those will give you three options to choose from at range, and they all come in handy throughout the beta. I wasn't so keen on the automatic weapons at first, but if you invest in the tier a bit to expand the mag size and the charge shot, they are incredibly handy for large groups of flying sentries and drones. The high impact, on the other hand, is money for both enemies with stronger shields (provided you buy the upgrade) and can take out turrets really quickly. It's also handy for some of the bigger enemies with weak points, as you can charge in full and then get a highly accurate and precise shot on the enemy from afar.

We've had a chance to run through the beta, and you can check out the CB Team's full impressions of the game here and here. If you're unfamiliar with the game, you can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

"Marvel’s Avengers is an ambitious game, starting with a global high-stakes race to reassemble and rebuild the Avengers. But that’s just the beginning. To ensure a continuing heroic experience for all players, the narrative of Marvel’s Avengers expands, and threats escalate with each new post-release Super Hero, region and story arc delivered to players at no additional cost once they own the core game.

Marvel's Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on September 4th, 2020.

Which Widow move is your favorite? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Marvel's Avengers!

