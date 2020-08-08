Marvel's Avengers: Here's How to Find the Secret Level in the Beta

✖

The Marvel's Avengers beta has plenty to unlock and explore, but one of its best sections is actually closed off unless you fulfill certain requirements. There's a level during the single-player portions of the beta called the Snowy Tundra that features Ms. Marvel and Hulk, and while the level is quite large, most will only head towards the main objective. You'll get some sweet gear for your efforts, but you can't go back into that level once it is completed, at least that's what everyone thought. It turns out you can go back there, but you have to do some hunting first, and your reward will be the chance for some big-time gear. Sounds cool right? Here's everything you need to know about how to unlock it.

To start about unlocking the level you'll need to first play the Star Realities multiplayer mission, which can be found in the Pacific Northwest region of the War Table. When you're playing the level make sure to hit up on the D-Pad to activate the ? markers around the map, as you'll want to complete them all. Every time you complete one of those side objectives, you'll get a random chance at snagging some coordinates, which will then unlock the Snowy Tundra level on your War Table the next time you pull it up.

That might not happen after one go-round though, so you might have to replay the level a few times to unlock the level. Once you do though you'll be able to explore the whole thing with any hero you choose, not just Hulk or Ms. Marvel. There are several chances for high-level gear here too, so this is definitely something you want to try and do during the beta period.

Crystal Dynamics has said they've increased the chances of the coordinates dropping in the beta, but we're not sure how this will be handled in the full game. Also, the level will go away once more when you complete it, but you can unlock it again by completing the above steps.

We've had a chance to run through the beta, and you can check out the CB Team's full impressions of the game here and here. If you're unfamiliar with the game, you can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

"Marvel’s Avengers is an ambitious game, starting with a global high-stakes race to reassemble and rebuild the Avengers. But that’s just the beginning. To ensure a continuing heroic experience for all players, the narrative of Marvel’s Avengers expands, and threats escalate with each new post-release Super Hero, region and story arc delivered to players at no additional cost once they own the core game.

Marvel's Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on September 4th, 2020.

