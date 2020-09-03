Marvel's Avengers Reveals Cast for Kate Bishop, Hawkeye, and Maria Hill

✖

Marvel's Avengers has been busy adding new characters to the roster, and now they've revealed who will be playing those characters when they finally make their debuts in the game. That said, we also got the casting of a favorite that's already in the game, and Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics are stacking the deck with talent. The official Avengers account revealed that Kate Bishop will be voiced by Ashly Burch, who has voiced beloved characters like Aloy (Horizon Zero Dawn) and Tiny Tina (Borderlands 2). As for Hawkeye, the archer will be voiced by Giacomo Gianniotti, who brings Dr. DeLuca to life on the hit medical drama Grey's Anatomy. Those two characters are coming soon, but those playing the game have already met Maria Hill, and she will be voiced by none other than Jennifer Hale, who of course voiced Commander Shepard in the Mass Effect series, though she's also voiced Jean Grey (Ultimate Alliance 3), Martha Kent (Reign of the Supermen), Mantis (Guardians of the Galaxy), and so many more.

That's a pretty impressive list of actors joining the game, and you can read the official post below.

Please welcome three phenomenal voice actors to the cast of Marvel's Avengers!

@Ashly_Burch as Kate Bishop

@GiacomoKG as Clint Barton

@JHaletweets as Maria Hill

Avengers, #Reassemble!

Please welcome three phenomenal voice actors to the cast of Marvel's Avengers!@Ashly_Burch as Kate Bishop@GiacomoKG as Clint Barton@JHaletweets as Maria Hill Avengers, #Reassemble! pic.twitter.com/wrbeJ1QeXn — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 2, 2020

Bishop is the newest announcement, as she was revealed on the latest War Table just ahead of launch. Hawkeye was the first new character reveal, and both will be joined by Spider-Man at some point, though he will be a PlayStation exclusive. At this time it seems all of the other characters will be available on all platforms.

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Marvel's Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on September 4th, 2020.

What do you think of the cast so far? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.