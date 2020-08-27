Marvel's Avengers: Captain America Leads the Team in Slick CG Trailer

Marvel fans have been putting the Marvel's Avengers beta through its paces over the past few weeks, and soon it will be time to throw down in the full game. To celebrate the impending release, Crystal Dynamics has released a brand new CG trailer that should get the blood pumping, as it features the full team assembling to take on A.I.M.'s forces, led by the giant head in a hoverchair himself M.O.D.O.K. The trailer is action-packed, and kicks off with Captain America, Hulk, Black Widow, Thor, and Iron Man running through the forces of A.I.M., though the team isn't fully complete until a bit further in, as Ms. Marvel makes her dramatic entrance, bringing her enlarged fists down onto a series of minions, and you can watch the full trailer in the video above.

After Kamala joins the party it's time to truly assemble, and Captain America leads the way, flinging his shield towards the screen. We then see him charge through several enemies like a red, blue, and white blur in a sweet sequence, taking three enemies with him through a window. That's followed by one of the trailer's funniest sequences, as Hulk then charges through from the left of the screen holding a massive pillar and using it as a battering ram, sending a few poor minions into a wall full speed.

We then see Kamla sipping on a soda and smacking people around with her powers, teaming up with Hulk to send a few robots flying into Thor's hammer, who smacks them out of the park. We then see Iron Man confronted by a large A.I.M. ship, but thankfully Hulk makes quick work of it from above.

The clip ends with M.O.D.O.K. leading his forces towards the team, and you can watch the full trailer in the video above.

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Marvel's Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on September 4th, 2020.

Are you excited about Marvel's Avengers? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.