Marvel's Avengers: New Beta Details Revealed

Today's War Table event for Marvel's Avengers started off by giving us full details on the upcoming beta, and it will be pretty sizable. Crystal Dynamics revealed that the beta will kick off with the game's opening segment on the Golden Gate Bridge in its entirety, but then things will open up an allow players to take on co-op Warzones, Dropzone missions, and HARM rooms, and you'll be able to play as four different heroes after you finish the single-player opening portion. The beta features 25 minutes of gameplay, and once you finish the single-player you'll have access to Black Widow, Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Iron Man, but that's not all.

You'll also get access to the Helicarrier and Jarvis, and the latter will be a focal point of a story mission involving Hulk and Ms. Marvel. You'll also have access to 3 pages of opening skill trees for each character, followed by 5 Warzones to play in after finishing the first part of the beta.

You'll find plenty of gear to customize your heroes with so that you can get a taste of the full Warzone experience, and not only that, but those who play the beta will get access to some sweet Fortnite gear.

The Marvel’s Avengers beta program starts on August 7 exclusively for PlayStation 4 owners who have pre-ordered the game and will be available until August 9th. On August 14, the beta will be available for all PlayStation 4 owners and run through August 16. Those who pre-ordered Marvel’s Avengers on Xbox One and PC can start the beta on August 14, which will run through August 16. On August 21, the beta program will be open to all PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players and run through August 23rd.

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Marvel's Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on September 4th, 2020.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.