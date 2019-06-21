Marvel’s Avengers Uses Quick Time Events “Sparingly”

Quick time events are becomingly increasingly common in games, and have a history with superhero games especially. And when Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics revealed the latter’s upcoming PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia Avengers game, Marvel’s Avengers, the debut trailer looked like there may be some quick time event guided action. And apparently, in the demo shown at E3, there was exactly this: a good amount of quick time events. That said, according to Crystal Dynamics, there was a good reason for this. Further, the developer promises the mechanic will be used “sparingly.”

“They’re much more prevalent here than they are anywhere else in the game,” said director of the game Noah Hughes while speaking about the portion of the game shown off in the demo. “This is an opening sequence. And we actually use in some cases what looks like a quick time event to train the player.”

Hughes continued:

“So in the case where we see Thor smash down in the opening of the level, we’re really introducing you to those heavy attack buttons, and then onboarding you with that. And generally, there are a few exotic moments where you may have to express the effort of the hero or something like that. But it isn’t a core part of our gameplay, and it’s one that we don’t want to overuse, I think that we use them for both training and exotic moments. But we use them sparingly. And because I think they can be useful for us. But again, I think it’s like any of the tools in game design, which is we tried to do the best we can for our experience, we want the players to have them.”

As you can see, quick time events will pop up across the game, but not very often beyond the opening sequence. Personally, I don’t mind quick time events if used thoughtfully, but many players simply don’t like them in their games. In other words, it should bode well for Crystal Dynamics that it has used the mechanic sparingly.

Marvel’s Avengers will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia when it launches next year, barring any delay, on May 15. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming single-player, story-driven action game meets co-op live-service title, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the Marvel adventure by clicking right here.

Source: Wccftech