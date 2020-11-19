Marvel's Avengers Reveals Kate Bishop War Table

✖

Marvel's Avengers has been slower to release new content for the game due to the developers putting a higher priority on patching the core game, and not too long ago Crystal Dynamics revealed it was pushing back the release of the next hero, Kate Bishop, a bit outside of its intended October release window. It seems things are clearing up though, as the studio recently announced a War Table for later today at 8 AM PT that will focus on Bishop and what she brings to the game, and we're likely to get not just new gameplay of her in action but also a release date. Previous hints suggested a date before the end of the year, so we're thinking first week of December, though it would be wonderful if it were before the end of November.

In addition to the War Table announcement, which will be a pre-recorded video and not a live stream, the studio released a small description for it that gives us more details on Bishop's overall story, and it seemed she was supposed to join the team before A-Day happened. You can read that description below.

Ready your bow for our WAR TABLE Deep Dive Video on November 19 at 8AM PT where we'll focus our sights on Kate Bishop's story and move set! 🏹 FYI: Our "Deep Dive" format is a direct uploaded video, not a livestream. pic.twitter.com/BCRfnFxkEA — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) November 18, 2020

"Kate Bishop was on the fast track to becoming an Avenger when A-Day changed her course. Blindsided by the Avengers' disbandment and AIM's crusade against Inhumans, she stuck with her mentor Clint Barton to investigate the disappearance of former SHIELD director Nick Fury."

We also got a new image of Bishop, which you can find below with a few more details on what we'll see in the video, including a focus on story and her move set.

We can't wait to see Bishop slinging arrows in style, and you can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC now.

When do you think Bishop will release?