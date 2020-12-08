Marvel's Avengers December 8 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix have released a new Marvel's Avengers update for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia alongside official patch notes. Most notably, the update adds a brand new, and free, character to the game's roster, Kate Bishop. In addition to this, there's a new operation, new cosmetics, some new gameplay and customization features, and of course a boatload of adjustments and fixes.

At the moment of publishing, the update should be live on all of the aforementioned platforms, bar Stadia, which right now is listed as "TBA." And of course, if you're playing the game on PS5, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S via backward compatibility, a download will also be awaiting you when you boot up your console.

Right now, it's unclear how big the file size of the update is, but given how meaty the patch notes are below, means it's likely on the bigger side of things, at least compared to recent and previous updates. That said, below, you can check out the update's official and complete patch notes, courtesy of Crystal Dynamics:

New Features:

New Hero: Kate Bishop (No additional cost) – Please see our “Everything You Need To Know About Kate Bishop” blog for more information on how to unlock Kate along with an explanation on her abilities.

New Operation: Marvel’s Avengers Operation: Kate Bishop – Taking Aim (No additional cost).

Please Note: Hero Operations introduced with Kate Bishop: Taking Aim do not support random matchmaking. However, players can still invite their friends to play the Operation in co-op mode by doing so in an outpost or the Quinjet.

New Cosmetics: Kate Bishop Challenge Card.

Ability to enable and disable Takedowns.

High Contrast Mode: Available in the settings menu!

Reassemble Campaign & Avengers Initiative:

Fixed a rare issue where the cinematic would freeze during the transition from Hulk to Captain America on The Light that Failed.

Fixed an issue where some missions would sometimes point to multiple regions on the War Table.

Fixed an issue where Alisande Morales would be missing from Substation Zero.

Fixed an issue where Kamala Khan would fall during the Hulk chase sequence in The Road Back.

Fixed an issue where during the game finale, companions would not attempt to revive a fallen Captain America.

Fixed an issue where companions were left behind after players loaded into the match against Taskmaster.

Fixed an issue that would cause companions to get locked behind doors.

The second wave of drones now properly enters the room in House Call.

Fixed an issue where Captain America would not speak in end cinematic of Global Presence.

Mistaken Identity - Morales now plays correct VO when returning to outpost.

Fixed a rare issue on Finding Olympia where Hulk jumps up and stands above Abomination, preventing him from fighting Abomination, and blocking progress.

Fixed an issue where switching Profile from the Main Menu to an account without a save prevents a new Campaign from progressing through A-Day.

Fixed an issue where the user could crash upon repeatedly selecting faction missions.

Fixed a rare issue where some users could not interact with their War Table.

Fixed an issue where Hulk as a companion would sometimes be missing when in a Warzone.

Fixed multiple instances of characters becoming stuck in the terrain.

Fixed multiple instances of players, companions and NPCs going out of world.

Addressed various crash and black screen issues.

Art & Animation:

Thor’s Unworthy Outfit now has short hair.

Multiplayer & Matchmaking:

Fixed an issue wherein Tachyon Rift: Along Came a Spider, the mission failed for remaining players if the host would change after completing the first objective.

Fixed an issue where the Tachyon Rift timer sometimes reappeared in the Quinjet.

Fixed an issue in Rocket's Red Glare where Kamala’s hits on yellow targets before entering the elevator didn’t always register.

Fixed an issue where the Tachyon: Breakout mission showed more than one region pinpointed on the War Table.

Fixed an issue where issues would arise with AI companions in elevators when the host would change.

Fixed a rare issue that would result in a prolonged black screen following a mission's completion.

Fixed an issue where players are sometimes facing the wrong direction upon checkpoint reload.

Fixed a rare multiplayer issue where after reloading a checkpoint, previously opened/smashed doors would appear closed.

Fixed an issue where a former host is unable to matchmake again with a Strike Team they just left if the Strike Team was formed via invites/joining.

Player matchmaking no longer breaks for group members when the host player closes the game after failing a mission.

Multiplayer stability improvements.

UI:

MODOK codex entry now properly unlocks when players defeat him.

Codex "Manhattan Evacuation Zone" can now be acquired when completing Mayhem Over Manhattan.

Fixed an issue where icons to smash walls/doors would sometimes not show up.

Fixed various High Contrast Mode UI issues.

Removed the ability to ping while in flight to avoid erroneous marker placements.

Marketplace items in the locked section let you purchase them from that screen without having to go to the marketplace.

Updated the visual messaging of the act of upgrading and dismantling an item to help reduce mistakes and broadcast what action is happening.

Stronger visual messaging about the Operation mission icons on the war table and in UI elements (its pulses).

Various text and subtitle fixes.

Fixed various language and localization text/issues.

Gear, Challenges, and Rewards: