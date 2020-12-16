Marvel's Avengers December 16 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have released a new Marvel's Avengers update on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Right now, there's been no word of when the update will come to Google Stadia, but we do have the update's patch notes, which not only reveal and detail the various bug fixes, improvements, and adjustments but relay word of new features, or more specifically, new minor artifacts.

"To keep you warm during the winter," 2 ISO-8s and 2 Norn Stones have been added. As Crystal Dynamics notes, the former can drop from Drop Zones, while the latter will be limited to DNA Chest and the Super-Adaptoid fight.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if the update requires a download from players, which means it's also unclear what the size of the file is if there's a download on the aforementioned platforms. If this information is provided, we will be sure to update the story. In the meantime, below you can find the full and official patch notes for today's new update.

NEW FEATURES:

New Minor Artifacts have been introduced: 2 ISO-8s and 2 Norn Stones to keep you warm during winter! The new ISOs have a chance of dropping from Drop Zones while all of the new Minor Artifacts have a chance of dropping from DNA Chests and from the first completion of the Super-Adaptoid fight. Cosmic Infused ISO-8: New Reactive Supernova Perk, which causes an explosion upon taking damage. ISO-8 of Cosmic Affinity: New Reactive Cosmic Surge Perk, which gives a Cosmic buff upon taking damage. Norn Stone of the Wasteland: New Lethal Cosmic Surge Perk, which gives a Cosmic buff upon killing an enemy. Norn Stone of Cosmic Nullification: New Vital Cosmic Aura and Cosmic Protection Perks, which gives a Cosmic buff when reviving allies and grants a passive Cosmic resistance buff, respectively.



Reassemble Campaign & Avengers Initiative:

Kate Bishop's Harm Room can now be replayed.

Fixed an issue on Little Hits where, during the Vault sequence, an activation panel would be inaccessible.

Elevators now function correctly after initiating a checkpoint reload.

Fixed an issue where the War Table did not open up if players closed the objectives menu before completing the Track Mission tutorial.

Enemies now spawn correctly during the second objective of Secrets Within.

Improved stability upon entering the chamber after the Warbot battle in Family Reunion.

Fixed an issue where players could fall out of world when accessing Kate's room on the helicarrier.

The "To Be Continued" text prompt now displays correctly after concluding Taking Aim.

At the end of Masks, a second unmoving Kate no longer appears and stands in the middle of the room.

Multiplayer & Matchmaking:

Fixed an issue where players are soft-locked in the Quinjet if the selected mission requires Kate to be the companion and the host does not have Kate unlocked.

Matchmaking no longer breaks on some occasions for Hive Missions.

Art & Animation:

Kate’s Mjolnir interaction in Thor’s room now has audio.

Increased volume of music during the Getz fight.

Kate's arrows now display properly on multiple costumes.

Fixed a rare issue where Kate's arms were not visible during the cinematic in Substation Zero after completing Masks.

Fixed an issue where Captain America was missing facial textures during the cinematic in Substation Zero after completing Young Avenger.

User Interface:

Fixed a rare issue where the incorrect Kate icon would be visible on the HUD.

The Overcharge section of Kate’s tutorial now mentions Overcharge is lost when taking any damage.

Various text and subtitle fixes.

Combat:

Kate no longer turns into purple mist after using Quantum Blitz in mid-air just before getting interrupted.

Kate can no longer enter an unintended flight mode.

Fixed an issue where Kate's Explosive Arrow would not have a trajectory path line.

In Private Eye, enemies now spawn correctly after players reload checkpoint in an elevator.

Fixed an issue in Anchor Points where Kate's Warp Arrow could be used to reach the Time Bridge room before it is supposed to be accessible.

In Tachyon Rift: Along Came a Spider, enemies can no longer be knocked out of world.

Fixed an issue where Kate’s Triple Threat Coming Through Takedown could be used before it was unlocked.

Fixed various audio issues pertaining to Kate’s abilities.

Minor audio improvements to Hulkbuster during combat.

Gear, Challenges, and Rewards:

Added new Minor Artifacts mentioned in the New Features section.

Mega Hives now properly reward Exotic Gear for Kate.

The Capacitor Dump Challenge now increments correctly when attacking Dreadbots with lasers.

Marvel's Avengers is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. For more coverage on the game, click here.