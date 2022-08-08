Marvel's Midnight Suns Delayed Again

Take-Two Interactive has announced another delay for Marvel's Midnight Suns, which is the upcoming strategy game from developer Firaxis Games. Originally slated to launch in March 2022, 2K Games and Firaxis announced late last year that it instead wouldn't be arriving until a bit later. And while a launch date was previously scheduled for October 7th, we now don't know when Marvel's Midnight Suns will be releasing.

Detailed in Take-Two's latest financial documents, Marvel's Midnight Suns is no longer mentioned to be arriving on its October release date. Instead, the game has broadly been delayed to launch in Take-Two's current fiscal year. This means that the game could be pushed back to 2023 as the fiscal year for Take-Two won't officially end until March 31, 2023. Conversely, it could still arrive before 2022 wraps up.

Important update from the Midnight Suns team pic.twitter.com/79yVfzpDED — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) August 8, 2022

While this news is disappointing on its own, what's worse is that the last-gen versions of Marvel's Midnight Suns now don't have launch windows of any sort. Originally planned to release for all platforms at the same time, Take-Two has now only committed to launching the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC versions of the game this fiscal year. Conversely, the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions are listed as "TBA" with their release windows. As such, it seems likely that they won't be coming about until a much later date.

In short, this delay and the new staggered manner in which Marvel's Midnight Suns will now be released suggests that the game might be having difficulties on last-gen platforms. And while Take-Two and Firaxis Games are still committed to bringing Midnight Suns to all of these platforms, it definitely seems like older hardware could be proving to hamper development just a bit.

How do you feel about Marvel's Midnight Suns getting delayed once again? Were you planning to play the game this October when it was originally supposed to arrive?