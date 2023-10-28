Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Developer Addresses Possibility of DLC

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 developer Insomniac Games has addressed the possibility of DLC. Despite the fact people waited five years for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and it only just released, fans are eager to know what comes next. There are some really obvious set-ups for Marvel's Spider-Man 3 both in terms of villains and new heroes, but there are enough bits that seem like they could be setting up DLC. Marvel's Spider-Man also got three pieces of episodic DLC, which got mixed reviews, but gave the game some extra legs. Some fans are hoping things like Carnage could lead a DLC, but nothing has been confirmed which is pretty unusual for a game. Most games will outline what's coming post-launch, but all we really know is that we'll be getting New Game+ and some quality of life updates right now.

When speaking with Kinda Funny, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 director Bryan Intihar was asked directly about the future of the game and if there will be DLC. Simply put, Insomniac Games isn't ready to talk about it right now. Some folks speculated that Insomniac had avoided talking about it as any DLC may be spoiler-y for the main story. That could still be the case, but Insomniac Games has confirmed it is more focused on trying to get New Game+ ready to go and out the door before it discusses any additional plans. Other developers will be a bit more straightforward and say they aren't doing DLC if they know for certain, so the lack of a confirmation or denial may mean there's some room for DLC.

It's possible Insomniac Games is waiting to see the reception to the game, sales numbers, and what fans want to see before making any concrete decisions either. The developer has already noted it won't rule out a Venom game if there's enough fan demand for it. Whether that applies to DLC as well is to be determined, but maybe this could be how we see characters like Daredevil make their formal debut in this universe.