Will There Be a Marvel's Spider-Man 3?

Will Insomniac Games and PlayStation end up releasing Marvel's Spider-Man 3? That's the question that many fans have had in the wake of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releasing. At this point in time, Spider-Man 3 has not been confirmed or announced in any capacity, which means that we won't have a formal answer to this question for a bit longer. That being said, there's a near-certainty that Marvel's Spider-Man 3 ends up happening down the road for a variety of different reasons.

Without spoiling anything specific that happens throughout the course of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the conclusion of the game's story sets into motion certain events that should be seen in Marvel's Spider-Man 3. This is a similar tactic that Insomniac implemented with its first Spider-Man title where it teased the advent of the symbiote (which eventually becomes Venom) in a post-credits scene. Once again, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 does contain multiple post-credits scenes that drop some major hints about where Insomniac would like to take this franchise moving forward.

Just because Insomniac is dropping these hints at the conclusion of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, though, it doesn't guarantee that a third game will come to pass. In the past, we've seen post-credits scenes in various movies (notably those in Sony's various Spider-Man films) not result in eventual follow-ups for one reason or another. Luckily for Insomniac, its Spider-Man franchise has become a cash cow for those at PlayStation which means...

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Should Break Records for PlayStation

(Photo: PlayStation)

By far the biggest thing that will play a part in Marvel's Spider-Man 3 getting greenlit is the sales of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Since the game is only just now releasing, there's obviously no way that we can tell how it's doing in terms of copies sold. Despite this, the original Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4 sold well over 20 million copies, making it one of the highest-selling PlayStation exclusives ever. Given the popularity of the first game (and the Miles Morales spin-off), there's no question whatsoever that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will end up flying off of store shelves and will surely lead to PlayStation continuing this franchise.

As for when Marvel's Spider-Man 3 might be announced, well, that's a bit harder to pinpoint. At this moment, Insomniac Games is already working on another Marvel project with Marvel's Wolverine, which doesn't yet have a launch window. There's also the chance that Insomniac could release another interstitial title as it did with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales before properly moving on to Marvel's Spider-Man 3. Still, it's worth noting the previous gap between Marvel's Spider-Man and the announcement of its sequel took a little more than three years to come about. If another span of time were to play out with Spider-Man 3, it suggests we could see a reveal by 2026.