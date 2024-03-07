Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Makes Long-Requested Change to Sam Raimi Suit

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 got a new update today, and with it came a whole lot of welcome changes. While most fans are probably focused on the new suits that have been added, some are excited about a change that was made to the "Webbed Suit." The Webbed Suit is the name given to the costume worn by Tobey Maguire in Sam Raimi's movie trilogy. Notably, the colors have been adjusted to closer resemble those from the movies. It's a minor change, but it's one that a lot of fans seem happy about!

An image of the adjusted Webbed Suit was shared on Twitter by @CabooseEk and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The Raimi suit has been updated to closer match the color of the suit in the movies! #SpiderMan2PS5 pic.twitter.com/8o7syastqQ — Eren | Caboose (@CabooseEK) March 7, 2024

Spider-Fans React

So far, reception to these changes has been very positive! The design already looked pretty fantastic in the PS5 game, but this seems to have put it over the top. The Raimi Spider-Man movies hold a special place in a lot of hearts, so it's great to see this design getting the proper respect. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has a whole lot of different Spider-Man suits spanning the movies, comics, animation, and more, but the Raimi suit is one that's held in very high regard. It might actually be one of the best designs in the game, and it seems it's actually gotten a bit better now.

Of course, those that don't want to use the Raimi suit can also choose between some of the other recent additions, such as the suits that were designed for Peter and Miles for Marvel's Hellfire Gala variant covers. Those were added as part of today's update.

The Return of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man

It's been more than 15 years since the last Spider-Man movie directed by Sam Raimi. However, his take on the hero has been having something of a renaissance over the last few years, thanks in part to Tobey Maguire's return as an alternate universe Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Since then, fans have been clamoring for that universe to return in some capacity, possibly in the form of a fourth movie from Raimi.

It remains to be seen whether Raimi and Maguire will actually release a new movie together, but Spider-Man 3 actor Thomas Haden Church does believe it will happen at some point. Speaking recently to ComicBook.com, the Sandman actor said he thinks "Sam is gonna do another Spider-Man with Tobey," while noting his own enthusiasm to come back. It remains to be seen whether it will ever actually happen, so fans of those movies will have to take whatever wins they can get, even if it is just a costume design in a video game!

