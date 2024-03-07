Marvel's Spider-Man 2 New Game+ Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Update version 1.002 for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has finally dropped and has brought with it a New Game+ mode. Originally slated to release at the end of 2023, Insomniac Games had to delay this new update by a couple of months after a massive cyberattack was levied at the studio. Fortunately, it has now finally been released on PlayStation 5 consoles and has brought much more with it than simply NG+.

As a whole, this new Marvel's Spider-Man 2 patch is one of the biggest that Insomniac has ever released. Other than New Game +, players will now be able to unlock new suits, replay missions, earn new trophies, and change the time of day at their command. Insomniac has also made a ton of improvements to accessibility options in Spider-Man 2 and has also pushed out a variety of different bug fixes as well. Basically, if you've been looking to replay Spidey 2, this update is now your sign to finally do so.

You can get a look at everything that has been added and tweaked in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 today by checking out the official patch notes below.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Update 1.002 Patch Notes

New Game+ (NG+) Features

Ultimate Levels: Go beyond the base game level cap in NG+ Note: Ultimate Levels are NOT tied to any difficulty

Go beyond the base game level cap in NG+ Symbiote Suit Styles: Unlock new story symbiote suit styles via Ultimate Level progression

Unlock new story symbiote suit styles via Ultimate Level progression Golden Gadget Styles: Upgrade your gadgets with exclusive Golden looks

Upgrade your gadgets with exclusive Golden looks Suit Tech Fusion: Unlock both perks in a shared Suit Tech slot

Unlock both perks in a shared Suit Tech slot PlayStation Trophy Unlock a new trophy for completing the story in NG+

Additional Features

Mission Replay : Replay *that* mission (and many others) as much as you'd like now

: Replay *that* mission (and many others) as much as you'd like now Time of Day: Change the time of day in the post-game via 'Gameplay' settings

Change the time of day in the post-game via 'Gameplay' settings Tendril Colors: Swap symbiote tendril color in the post-game via 'Gameplay' settings

Swap symbiote tendril color in the post-game via 'Gameplay' settings Photo Mode – Action Figure Mode: Scale down characters for photo opportunities

Scale down characters for photo opportunities Photo Mode – Stickers : Decorate your photos with new stickers

: Decorate your photos with new stickers Hellfire Gala Suits: Added two new suits inspired by the Hellfire Gala designs

Added two new suits inspired by the Hellfire Gala designs Gameheads Fly N' Fresh Suit Pack: Two new suits for Peter and Miles, plus Photo Mode content

NEW IN ACCESSIBILITY

Audio Descriptions : A narrator will describe key visuals and actions during cinematics

Sub Option: Volume Slider

: A narrator will describe key visuals and actions during cinematics Screen Reader : Audio narration relaying text across menus, tutorials, and control hints

Sub Options: Volume Slider, Repeat Delay Time, Repeat Delay Scale

: Audio narration relaying text across menus, tutorials, and control hints Mono Audio: Combine all audio into a singular output

Combine all audio into a singular output Captions: Display captions for important in-game sounds during cinematics and some gameplay

Sub options: Size, Color, Background Color, Background Opacity

Display captions for important in-game sounds during cinematics and some gameplay In-World Text Translations: Enable text boxes to show translated in-world text

Enable text boxes to show translated in-world text High Contrast Outlines: Outline friendlies and enemies with specific High Contrast colors

High Contrast Outlines Friendly High Contrast Outlines Enemy

Outline friendlies and enemies with specific High Contrast colors High Contrast Presets: Access preset High Contrast settings for streamlined use

Access preset High Contrast settings for streamlined use Center Dot Color: Adjust the color of the center dot on screen

Adjust the color of the center dot on screen Aim Arc Color: Adjust the color of the arc that displays during certain moments when aiming

Adjust the color of the arc that displays during certain moments when aiming Target Arc Color: Change the color of the arc indicator when throwing certain items on target

Change the color of the arc indicator when throwing certain items on target Motion Sensor Aiming: Aim using the DualSense Controller's motion sensors

Sub Options include: Calibration & Sensitivity

Aim using the DualSense Controller's motion sensors UI Holds: Switch UI holds to toggle

Switch UI holds to toggle Touch Pad in Combat: Disable the Touch Pad during combat to prevent accidental presses

IMPROVEMENTS / FIXES

GENERAL

General improvements to game stability

Addressed global crashing and freezing issues that may occur during cutscenes and/or gameplay

Addressed global visual issues that may occur during cutscenes and/or gameplay

Addressed issues where hiding HUD would prevent the next mission from spawning

Addressed issues where players wouldn't be able to progress certain tutorials or sections

Addressed an issue where Web Wings would automatically deploy if tutorials are set to off

Addressed an issue where trick animations would reset during dives

Addressed issues relating to incorrect player spawns after failing or restarting checkpoint

Updated Webbed Suit textures

Addressed clipping and artifact issues with some suit lenses

Improved deformation across several suits

Various additional fixes across the game

ACCESSIBILITY