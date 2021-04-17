PlayStation Fans Hope New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Rumor Is True

✖

A new Marvel's Spider-Man 2 rumor is making the rounds, and PlayStation fans are hoping it's true. The rumor begins by claiming the sequel is further along in development than some may think, with tons of time being dumped into the gameplay as the pandemic has limited recording capabilities. The rumor then turns its attention to the game's story, and obviously gets into spoilers for the first game.

According to the rumor, the story will revolve around the symbiote, like the first game teases and sets up. However, Harry is not Venom, but rather this is a "fake out," with Insomniac Games "using him as a way to get the symbiote on Peter."

As for Norman, he will apparently play a huge role in the game, but he won't be Green Goblin yet, which is seemingly being saved for the future. While Norman won't be a true villain, the rumor does mention Wraith, who has a reoccurring role in the game, plus Lizard. What it doesn't disclose is who the big baddie is, noting that information hasn't been disclosed.

In addition to all of this, the rumor mentions an "expanded" map, a greater emphasis on suits and how they can connect to the story, and the ability to transfer your save from the first game, which will give you all of the suits, gadgets, and upgrades you've unlocked in the sequel.

As for Miles Morales, the rumor claims Miles is fully playable, with the story switching between Miles and Peter at various points, though Peter will be the playable character for a majority of the game. However, Miles will be involved in the story and even have his own side missions. Further, once you complete the game, you can switch between the two as you please.

Lastly, the rumor makes note of the Black Suit, which will be in the game with its own mechanics, an upgrade tree, and unique abilities, such as a "rage mode." And this is where the rumor ends. That said, be sure to take everything here with a grain of salt as it comes the way of an anonymous source on Reddit. However, it does echo previous rumors and reports about the game, seemingly lending it credence, unless of course, this is the product of research beforehand. Whatever the case, the comments are full of players hoping it's all true.

At the moment of publishing, neither Insomniac Games nor Sony has addressed the rumor in any capacity, and it's unlikely either will. However, if either does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.