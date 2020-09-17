Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Shares New Screenshots

✖

Following Sony’s PlayStation 5 showcase that showed off more of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Insomniac Games and Sony shared some new screenshots from the new Spider-Man title that’s coming to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The screenshots shared highlighted different cinematic action sequences from the trailer we saw during the event and also focused on key characters like Miles, Ganke, and the Tinkerer. We’ll see these characters and more in action later this year when Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales releases on November 12th.

The images below are ones people may recall seeing from the PlayStation Blog post that highlighted the new Spider-Man game to wrap up the event, but with everything going on yesterday and everything to look at, they were easy to miss. Thankfully, Insomniac Games isn’t about to let people go without seeing them and reshared them on Thursday on social media.

You can see all the screenshots from the PlayStation 5 event below.

Check out these brand new #MilesMoralesPS5 Screenshots! Which one is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/zrjlpTfLGw — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 17, 2020

Both the Tinkerer and Roxxon agents make prominent appearances in the screenshots as they did in the full trailer that showed Miles fighting against them. While he’s doing the fighting all himself, he’s flanked by his friend Ganke in the final screenshot.

Alongside the trailer and the screenshots, we learned much more about the game from the event. The price was confirmed with Sony announcing that the game would cost $49.99 for the base edition, and it was also confirmed this week that it’d be arriving on the PlayStation 4 as well as the PlayStation 5. An Ultimate Edition was also announced and will come with a remastered version of the original Marvel’s Spider-Man for a bit more at $69.99. That version comes with all three chapters of the DLC The City That Never Sleeps as well, so if you never played the expansion, you can try that and revisit the game in a new way on the PlayStation 5.

DualSense controller features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers will also be supported on the PlayStation 5 version of the game. We don’t fully know how the features will be implemented yet, but Sony teased that players will be “feeling the bio-electric venom energy course through your fingertips via the haptic feedback of the DualSense controller.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales releases for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 12th.