Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 Gameplay Revealed

✖

Today, during the new PS5 showcase event, Sony and Insomniac Games showed off our second-look at Marvel's Spider: Miles Morales, which included our first-ever look at the PS5 game's gameplay, as well as its 4K visuals and 60 frames-per-second. Unfortunately, there's still no word of a release date beyond "holiday 2020."

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set one year after the events of 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man, in a wintery Harlem, the neighborhood of protagonist Miles Morales, which is on the verge of being torn apart by a vicious war between an energy corporation and a criminal organization.

While Marvel's Spider: Miles Morales is set a year after the first game, it's not technically a sequel. A sequel starring Peter Parker will come eventually, but for now, Insomniac Games is focused on telling the coming-of-age story of Miles Morales. That said, this isn't DLC or an even an expansion. It's a standalone experience. In other words, think of it as a spin-off. In fact, Insomniac Games itself has likened it to 2017's Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is in development for the PS5 and the PS5 only. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official pitch from Sony itself:

"The latest adventure in the Spider-Man universe will build on and expand Marvel’s Spider-Man through an all-new story," reads an official pitch of the game. "Players will experience the rise of Miles Morales as he masters new powers to become his own Spider-Man. With PlayStation 5’s ultra-fast SSD, players can near-instantaneously fast-travel across Marvel’s New York City, or feel the tension of each one of Miles’s web-swings, punches, web shots, and venom blasts with the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback. Highly-detailed character models and enhanced visuals across the game intensify the story of Miles Morales as he faces great, new challenges while learning to be his own Spider-Man."

As always, feel free free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will you be picking up the new Spider-Man game when it releases?