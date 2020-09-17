Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Confirms First Villain

✖

Yesterday, Sony and Insomniac Games revealed our first look at Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales gameplay and revealed a release date for the game. And as expected, the game will release worldwide alongside the PS5. That said, that's not all that was revealed yesterday. The game's first villain was also confirmed. If you watched the trailer, you'll know a few baddies were introduced, but some of them appear to be brand new characters, and thus their identities are unknown. However, we did get to see one familiar face: Tinkerer.

For now, it's unclear how involved Tinkerer is in the game's story. It's possible he will be the antagonist, but this seems unlikely given his status as a Marvel villain. He's well-known, but not exactly antagonist levels, at least not in 2020. In other words, he will presumably be a second-man or tertiary villain. However, for now, this hasn't been confirmed. Neither Sony nor Insomniac nor Marvel have offered any more details on the villain and his role in the game.

Tinkerer made his debut in The Amazing Spider-Man #2 back in May 1963. Typically, the character -- who was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko -- is depicted as a genius in engineering who can create elaborate gadgets from nothing but spare parts. The character has appeared as a sole adversary of Spider-Man, but usually -- especially more recently -- he finds himself fighting Spider-Man under the employment of a larger supervillain.

Again, for now, it remains to be seen what Tinkerer's role is in the game, but it's likely as an arms supplier. While Insomniac Games is unlikely to waste a huge villain on a standalone spin-off, it's certainly going to give Miles someone bigger and better than Tinkerer as a main villain.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is in development for the PS4 and PS5 and set to release on November 12, the same day the PS5 launches.

"The latest adventure in the Spider-Man universe will build on and expand Marvel’s Spider-Man through an all-new story," reads an official blurb about the game. "Players will experience the rise of Miles Morales as he masters new powers to become his own Spider-Man. With PlayStation 5’s ultra-fast SSD, players can near-instantaneously fast-travel across Marvel’s New York City, or feel the tension of each one of Miles’s web-swings, punches, web shots, and venom blasts with the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback. Highly-detailed character models and enhanced visuals across the game intensify the story of Miles Morales as he faces great, new challenges while learning to be his own Spider-Man."