Miles Morales Ultimate Edition on PS5 Comes With Remastered Marvel's Spider-Man

Sony has revealed that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be available at $49.99 for the regular version of the game, or $69.99 as part of an Ultimate Edition that comes with the 2018 title Marvel's Spider-Man. Developer Insomniac Games had previously confirmed that Miles Morales would be a shorter game than the previous title, so the price point and combo pack should make for an enticing value for those that haven't played the original! Considering the popularity of Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4, it seems quite likely that fans will jump at the opportunity to revisit the game on PS5.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will put players in the role of Miles in a plot that will involve the Roxxon Corporation. An all-new trailer for the game debuted during today's PS5 Showcase. The trailer provided little information about the game's storyline, but it will involve a number of supporting characters from the comics, including Miles' mother, Rio Morales. Miles' father Jefferson Davis played a role in the first Marvel's Spider-Man, but the character died following an attack by the Inner Demons.

Insomniac Games has been excited about the prospect of creating a game based around Miles Morales since the development process on Marvel's Spider-Man. According to the developer, they planned to "stack the deck" to make sure that a Miles Morales game could be made after the release of the first game. That game ended with Miles being bit by the spider that gave him similar powers to Peter Parker.

It certainly seems like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be one of Sony's biggest games of the year! With the title set to release on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, the potential audience has grown significantly. While PlayStation fans have been eagerly anticipating the launch of the PS5, those that might not be ready to spend $400-500 on a new console this year have to be excited about the fact that the game will be available on PlayStation 4, as well.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 12th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

